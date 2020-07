Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great location - walk to metro and the park! Wonderful TH with bonus: 2 car attached garage + main level family room with fireplace! Spacious BR's upstairs, nice MBR with full BA and big walk-in closet. Easy garage access directly into family room off kitchen, desired main level guest half bath, delightful shady, private back yard with pergola. Excellent location near shops and recreation - community pool and tennis too! Easy to show, very low maintenance, vacant and ready!