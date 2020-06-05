1002 COUNTRY CLUB DR NE

Amenities

Fabulous, Move in Ready Home For Rent in Great Location! Shorter lease term negotiable. Large, 4-level split with 2 car garage and additional off street parking. LR w/fireplace, DR open to spacious Kitchen adjoining Sun-Room addition which exits to deck, patio and large, lush, green yard ~ a peaceful oasis. Additionally there is a tool shed. There is a Family Room also w fireplace, 4th Bedroom and Bath (shower) all on 1 level. Lower living level features Recreation Room, Laundry and Storage. Fios at property. Lawn Care & Pets Negotiable (case by case) Must See. Available Immediately! Contact Joanna for Details. Excellent Schools! ONLINE RENTAL APPLICATIONS: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/1002-Country-Club-Drive-NE-Vienna-VA-22180-276623307