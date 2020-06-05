100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

WALK TO DOWNTOWN VIENNA! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 bath brick end-unit townhouse with elevator and 2-car attached garage. This impeccably maintained home features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, two gas fireplaces and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Main level features a formal living room and dining room, a gourmet eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, an open family room with gas fireplace and direct access to a rear deck for all your entertaining. Upstairs spacious master suite with walk-in closet and bathroom and two additional bedrooms. Lower level features a rec room with gas fireplace, laundry room with built-ins and a full bathroom. The lower level walks out to a rear patio and fully fenced back yard. Easy access to Route 123 and I-66! Close to bike trail and that downtown Vienna has to offer! Available for move in September 30. Minimum credit score of 650.