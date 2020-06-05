All apartments in Vienna
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE

100 Shepherdson Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

100 Shepherdson Lane Northeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WALK TO DOWNTOWN VIENNA! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 bath brick end-unit townhouse with elevator and 2-car attached garage. This impeccably maintained home features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, two gas fireplaces and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Main level features a formal living room and dining room, a gourmet eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, an open family room with gas fireplace and direct access to a rear deck for all your entertaining. Upstairs spacious master suite with walk-in closet and bathroom and two additional bedrooms. Lower level features a rec room with gas fireplace, laundry room with built-ins and a full bathroom. The lower level walks out to a rear patio and fully fenced back yard. Easy access to Route 123 and I-66! Close to bike trail and that downtown Vienna has to offer! Available for move in September 30. Minimum credit score of 650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE have any available units?
100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE have?
Some of 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE currently offering any rent specials?
100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE pet-friendly?
No, 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE offer parking?
Yes, 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE offers parking.
Does 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE have a pool?
No, 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE does not have a pool.
Does 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE have accessible units?
No, 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 SHEPHERDSON LANE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
