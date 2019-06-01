All apartments in University Center
Find more places like 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Center, VA
/
45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE

45053 Fellowship Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

45053 Fellowship Square, University Center, VA 20147
University Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
ASHBURN THREE LEVEL TOWNHOME , 3 BED/3BTH , TWO LIVING ROOMS, GRANITE KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOOR, FIRE PLACE, FENCED BACKYARD WITH PATIO. ASSIGNED PARKING AND DRIVE WAY PARKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have any available units?
45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Center, VA.
What amenities does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have?
Some of 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Center.
Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE offers parking.
Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have a pool?
No, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADulles Town Center, VALansdowne, VACountryside, VASterling, VACascades, VABroadlands, VA
Dranesville, VAGreat Falls, VALowes Island, VABrambleton, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAMcNair, VAFloris, VAFranklin Farm, VASouth Riding, VAChantilly, VAStone Ridge, VAWolf Trap, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia