Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM
45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE
45053 Fellowship Square
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
45053 Fellowship Square, University Center, VA 20147
University Center
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
ASHBURN THREE LEVEL TOWNHOME , 3 BED/3BTH , TWO LIVING ROOMS, GRANITE KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOOR, FIRE PLACE, FENCED BACKYARD WITH PATIO. ASSIGNED PARKING AND DRIVE WAY PARKING
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have any available units?
45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time.
University Center, VA
.
What amenities does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have?
Some of 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in University Center
.
Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE offers parking.
Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have a pool?
No, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45053 FELLOWSHIP SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
