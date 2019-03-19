44930 POINT BAY TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Not your average Rental, proud ownership showing in every corner. Very well lit and very well maintained end unit in the best location. Welcoming foyer leading to an open floor plan.... Living room , dining room appointed with three sided fireplace for your cozy gathering and it leads to a nice size deck. kitchen with beautiful counter tops and top of the line appliances. master bedroom with a walk in closet and luxury bath. and two bedrooms and spacious half bath. Basement features huge recreation room with a gas fireplace and walk out to a fenced backyard. Fourth bedroom and a full bath that is fully updated. Laundry room and a freezer. You will love this rental.