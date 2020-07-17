All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

1575 Anderson Rd

1575 Anderson Road · No Longer Available
Location

1575 Anderson Road, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tysons East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
fire pit
green community
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Tysons Corner only two blocks from the Mclean Metro. The apartment is in Haden Towers and is the largest 1 bedroom with an almost full occupancy rate per the leasing office. On their website, its listed as the T.A04 with a balcony. This does not include utilities. Water is around $20 a month and electric is around $50 a month.

My lease is up in Mid-November and looking to sublette to finish out the lease as Im in the process of purchasing a house. The amenities for the unit and community are listed below. Im in the process of posting additional photos, but if you have any questions or want to see the apartment, please reach out.

Unit Amenities
LEED certified building
Expansive 9 or 10 ceilings
Mecho shades
Designer lighting package including pendant & track lights
Elegant built-in wine rack
Full size washer and dryer
Extravagant walk-in closets w/custom wood shelving
Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms
Pre-wired intrusion alarm
Private balcony
Granite or quartz countertop w/elegant designer backsplash
Stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator
Opulent track lighting in the kitchen and dining area
Built-in microwave, tall tub dishwasher & electric range
Walk-in shower *
* Valet trash service

Community Amenities
Business Lounge w/PCs & Macs, Wi-Fi caf & TV gallery
Wellness Center w/Technogym cardio machines
Spin bikes, free weights & individual strength training machines
Sky Lounge with entertainment kitchen
Courtyard w/fire pit, water features & grilling areas
Multilevel parking garage
Controlled access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Anderson Rd have any available units?
1575 Anderson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1575 Anderson Rd have?
Some of 1575 Anderson Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Anderson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Anderson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Anderson Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1575 Anderson Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1575 Anderson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1575 Anderson Rd offers parking.
Does 1575 Anderson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1575 Anderson Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Anderson Rd have a pool?
No, 1575 Anderson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1575 Anderson Rd have accessible units?
No, 1575 Anderson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Anderson Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 Anderson Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1575 Anderson Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1575 Anderson Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
