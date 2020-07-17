1575 Anderson Rd

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Tysons Corner only two blocks from the Mclean Metro. The apartment is in Haden Towers and is the largest 1 bedroom with an almost full occupancy rate per the leasing office. On their website, its listed as the T.A04 with a balcony. This does not include utilities. Water is around $20 a month and electric is around $50 a month.



My lease is up in Mid-November and looking to sublette to finish out the lease as Im in the process of purchasing a house. The amenities for the unit and community are listed below. Im in the process of posting additional photos, but if you have any questions or want to see the apartment, please reach out.



Unit Amenities

LEED certified building

Expansive 9 or 10 ceilings

Mecho shades

Designer lighting package including pendant & track lights

Elegant built-in wine rack

Full size washer and dryer

Extravagant walk-in closets w/custom wood shelving

Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms

Pre-wired intrusion alarm

Private balcony

Granite or quartz countertop w/elegant designer backsplash

Stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator

Opulent track lighting in the kitchen and dining area

Built-in microwave, tall tub dishwasher & electric range

Walk-in shower *

* Valet trash service



Community Amenities

Business Lounge w/PCs & Macs, Wi-Fi caf & TV gallery

Wellness Center w/Technogym cardio machines

Spin bikes, free weights & individual strength training machines

Sky Lounge with entertainment kitchen

Courtyard w/fire pit, water features & grilling areas

Multilevel parking garage

Controlled access