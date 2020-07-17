1575 Anderson Rd

Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Tysons Corner only two blocks from the Mclean Metro. The apartment is in Haden Towers and is the largest 1 bedroom with an almost full occupancy rate per the leasing office. On their website, its listed as the T.A04 with a balcony. This does not include utilities. Water is around $20 a month and electric is around $50 a month.
My lease is up in Mid-November and looking to sublette to finish out the lease as Im in the process of purchasing a house. The amenities for the unit and community are listed below. Im in the process of posting additional photos, but if you have any questions or want to see the apartment, please reach out.
Unit Amenities
LEED certified building
Expansive 9 or 10 ceilings
Mecho shades
Designer lighting package including pendant & track lights
Elegant built-in wine rack
Full size washer and dryer
Extravagant walk-in closets w/custom wood shelving
Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms
Pre-wired intrusion alarm
Private balcony
Granite or quartz countertop w/elegant designer backsplash
Stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator
Opulent track lighting in the kitchen and dining area
Built-in microwave, tall tub dishwasher & electric range
Walk-in shower *
* Valet trash service
Community Amenities
Business Lounge w/PCs & Macs, Wi-Fi caf & TV gallery
Wellness Center w/Technogym cardio machines
Spin bikes, free weights & individual strength training machines
Sky Lounge with entertainment kitchen
Courtyard w/fire pit, water features & grilling areas
Multilevel parking garage
Controlled access