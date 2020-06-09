All apartments in Sudley
Find more places like 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
7674 HELMSDALE PLACE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:47 AM

7674 HELMSDALE PLACE

7674 Helmsdale Place · (703) 901-2985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sudley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7674 Helmsdale Place, Sudley, VA 20109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1498 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
BASEMENT of townhome available for rent only. Family room, full bath, and bedroom. Separate entrance. Shared washer/dryer, kitchen, dining and living room. Parking space included. All utilities are included. No pets, non-smokers preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE have any available units?
7674 HELMSDALE PLACE has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7674 HELMSDALE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE have a pool?
No, 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7674 HELMSDALE PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sudley 3 BedroomsSudley Accessible Apartments
Sudley Apartments with BalconySudley Apartments with Parking
Sudley Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA
County Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity