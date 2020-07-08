45487 LOST TRAIL TER

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated clubhouse ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Currently 3 applications registered. Fantastic location; easy access to Rt 28, toll roads, airport, and shopping (Mall & Wegmans). Walk/bike to WO&D path. Newer carpet, paint, and SS stove! 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, recreation room, garage, and fenced-in backyard. Bright & open kitchen with center island and gas cooking. Available May 18th. Property will be available for showings on May 16th. Updated pictures coming soon. Online Application Submission to https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/45487-Lost-Trail-Terrace-Sterling-VA-20164-297824681 to complete the rental application and pay $45 per applicant processing fee.