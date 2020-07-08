All apartments in Sterling
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

45487 LOST TRAIL TER

45487 Lost Trail Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

45487 Lost Trail Terrace, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Currently 3 applications registered. Fantastic location; easy access to Rt 28, toll roads, airport, and shopping (Mall & Wegmans). Walk/bike to WO&D path. Newer carpet, paint, and SS stove! 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, recreation room, garage, and fenced-in backyard. Bright & open kitchen with center island and gas cooking. Available May 18th. Property will be available for showings on May 16th. Updated pictures coming soon. Online Application Submission to https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/45487-Lost-Trail-Terrace-Sterling-VA-20164-297824681 to complete the rental application and pay $45 per applicant processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45487 LOST TRAIL TER have any available units?
45487 LOST TRAIL TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 45487 LOST TRAIL TER have?
Some of 45487 LOST TRAIL TER's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45487 LOST TRAIL TER currently offering any rent specials?
45487 LOST TRAIL TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45487 LOST TRAIL TER pet-friendly?
No, 45487 LOST TRAIL TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 45487 LOST TRAIL TER offer parking?
Yes, 45487 LOST TRAIL TER offers parking.
Does 45487 LOST TRAIL TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45487 LOST TRAIL TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45487 LOST TRAIL TER have a pool?
No, 45487 LOST TRAIL TER does not have a pool.
Does 45487 LOST TRAIL TER have accessible units?
No, 45487 LOST TRAIL TER does not have accessible units.
Does 45487 LOST TRAIL TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45487 LOST TRAIL TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 45487 LOST TRAIL TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 45487 LOST TRAIL TER does not have units with air conditioning.

