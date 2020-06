Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brick front townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bath. Great living room and family room. Spacious kitchen. Master Bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Main level walkout to the wooden patio at the fenced backyard, close to shops, and restaurants, Approx five miles from Dulles Airport, Close to Rte. 28 and Rte 7. No smokers, pets case by case