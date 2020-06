Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

!!!!! This gorgeous updated townhouse is now LIVE! This is a 2 bed 1 bath PET FRIENDLY home that comes with 2 parking spots right outside the home - updated kitchen - new paint - freshly cleaned - turn key ready home in Providence Village - contact listing agent with any questions - OPEN HOUSES 6/6/2020 1-3pm! Gloves and masks will be provided to everyone!!!!