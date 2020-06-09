All apartments in Sterling
253 COVENTRY SQ
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 AM

253 COVENTRY SQ

253 Coventry Square · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Location

253 Coventry Square, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in 2 level condo/townhouse in heart of Sterling. Sunny and bright kitchen. Living and dining room with access to the fenced patio. Two large bedrooms in upper level. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and skylight. Brand new washer and dryer inside the unit. Fresh paint and new carpets throughout the house. Two assigned parking# 361. Great location close to shopping centers, restaurants, Dulles town center and major roads. Must see! To submit application please visit www.longandfoster.com enter the property address and you will see it on the right side of the page.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 COVENTRY SQ have any available units?
253 COVENTRY SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 253 COVENTRY SQ have?
Some of 253 COVENTRY SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 COVENTRY SQ currently offering any rent specials?
253 COVENTRY SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 COVENTRY SQ pet-friendly?
No, 253 COVENTRY SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 253 COVENTRY SQ offer parking?
Yes, 253 COVENTRY SQ offers parking.
Does 253 COVENTRY SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 COVENTRY SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 COVENTRY SQ have a pool?
No, 253 COVENTRY SQ does not have a pool.
Does 253 COVENTRY SQ have accessible units?
No, 253 COVENTRY SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 253 COVENTRY SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 COVENTRY SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 253 COVENTRY SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 COVENTRY SQ does not have units with air conditioning.

