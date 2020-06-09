253 COVENTRY SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Ready to move in 2 level condo/townhouse in heart of Sterling. Sunny and bright kitchen. Living and dining room with access to the fenced patio. Two large bedrooms in upper level. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and skylight. Brand new washer and dryer inside the unit. Fresh paint and new carpets throughout the house. Two assigned parking# 361. Great location close to shopping centers, restaurants, Dulles town center and major roads. Must see! To submit application please visit www.longandfoster.com enter the property address and you will see it on the right side of the page.