22319 Mayfield Square, Sterling, VA 20164 Sterling Park
Adorable 2 bed/1 bath townhome with a large deck that backs to common area. There is a full size washer and dryer in the unit (water and sewer included in rent). Also has a new dishwasher and range. Enjoy convenient access to shopping and commuter routes. Please submit application online.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22319 MAYFIELD SQ have any available units?
22319 MAYFIELD SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 22319 MAYFIELD SQ have?
Some of 22319 MAYFIELD SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22319 MAYFIELD SQ currently offering any rent specials?
22319 MAYFIELD SQ isn't currently offering any rent specials.