22319 MAYFIELD SQ

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Adorable 2 bed/1 bath townhome with a large deck that backs to common area. There is a full size washer and dryer in the unit (water and sewer included in rent). Also has a new dishwasher and range. Enjoy convenient access to shopping and commuter routes. Please submit application online.