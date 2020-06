Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

ONE GENTELMAN STAYS IN BASEMENT NOTHING SHARE WITH TENANTS IN UPSATAIS, ALL UTILITIES AND INTERNET ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT,Beautiful two master suite town home with updates throughout.hardwood floors on main level AND BEDROOMS, granite counters, and huge Trex deck off the kitchen.Skylights and vaulted ceilings, huge walk in closets in both Masters,Separated laundry room for upstairs, ONE PARKING SPACE #94, All utilites are included in the rent(internet,gas,electric,water,