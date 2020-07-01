21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE

Amenities

Move in now!This stylish town home residence is nestled on a tree lined street in a highly desirable location in the Dulles Corridor; with easy access to major commuter arteries 28 & 66, Tysons, Reston, Herndon. Walk to restaurants, shops, schools, & public transportation. The home comes complete with fresh paint throughout, a welcoming living/dining area finished with Brazilian cherry hard woods; lovely and bright kitchen with stainless steel package, induction range, quartz counter tops & maple cabinets; new carpet on upper level; spa-like tiled bath with deep soaking tub, master with custom storage and ladder; brand new stackable washer/dryer and windows 2019 and extra storage in patio area. No Pets No Smoking.