All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE

21737 Calamary Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21737 Calamary Circle, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Move in now!This stylish town home residence is nestled on a tree lined street in a highly desirable location in the Dulles Corridor; with easy access to major commuter arteries 28 & 66, Tysons, Reston, Herndon. Walk to restaurants, shops, schools, & public transportation. The home comes complete with fresh paint throughout, a welcoming living/dining area finished with Brazilian cherry hard woods; lovely and bright kitchen with stainless steel package, induction range, quartz counter tops & maple cabinets; new carpet on upper level; spa-like tiled bath with deep soaking tub, master with custom storage and ladder; brand new stackable washer/dryer and windows 2019 and extra storage in patio area. No Pets No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE have any available units?
21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE have?
Some of 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21737 CALAMARY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia