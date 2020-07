Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*** Gorgeous split level home with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, one car garage with many updated! Huge Master Bedroom with large sitting area! Great kitchen opening to dining room and living room. Recently updated with Stainless S. appliances, white cabinet. Main level with refinish hardwood floor. Lower level with huge family room, built-Ins, fireplace with wood burning stove and walk-out to deck. Crown Molding thru-out. Thank for showing.