105 North Duke Drive

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 08/24/19 Charming One bedroom unit located in Pembroke of Loudoun (Sterling), with easy access to highways and walking distance to Local shopping center. Washer/dryer in unit, water/sewer/garbage included. Dining area off kitchen and separate living room. Renovated about 4 years ago. Includes fenced in small private backyard and shed/storage area with access from bedroom. One assigned parking space in front of unit, with additional parking pass. HOA limits occupancy to three individuals. Possible earlier move in date. Please include a phone number as I have had at least one person say they did not get my response e mail brought the site. Thank you



No Pets Allowed



