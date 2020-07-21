All apartments in Sterling
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

105 North Duke Drive

105 North Duke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 North Duke Drive, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/24/19 Charming One bedroom unit located in Pembroke of Loudoun (Sterling), with easy access to highways and walking distance to Local shopping center. Washer/dryer in unit, water/sewer/garbage included. Dining area off kitchen and separate living room. Renovated about 4 years ago. Includes fenced in small private backyard and shed/storage area with access from bedroom. One assigned parking space in front of unit, with additional parking pass. HOA limits occupancy to three individuals. Possible earlier move in date. Please include a phone number as I have had at least one person say they did not get my response e mail brought the site. Thank you

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/sterling-va?lid=12441147

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5050094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

