Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful 3 Beds,1.5 Bath perfect 10 and ready to move in. Recently updated,Conveniently Located Close to Shopping/Dining/Major Commuter Routes. Eat in Kitchen with Granite Counters along with a Formal Living and Dining Area Provide this Home with a Versatile Floor Plan. Hard wood floors and freshly painted all through the house. New Range and Stainless steel refrigerator . Front load Washer Dryer in main level.