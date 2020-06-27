All apartments in Sterling
104 W AMHURST PL.
104 W AMHURST PL
104 W AMHURST PL

104 West Amhurst Place · No Longer Available
Location

104 West Amhurst Place, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Can't wait to get Home? This one is waiting for you! Beautiful, clean, fresh and cozy updated 3 BED/2 BA single family house on 0.2 acres lot. New paint. New wood flooring all throughout. New Screened porch, huge backyard with shed. CLOSE TO ROUTE 7 AND STERLING SHOPPING CENTER. NO SMOKING. NO PETS ALLOWED. NO MORE THAN 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY (MIN. $73,000). All Adults must apply. Online Application ONLY. https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/104-W-Amhurst-Place-Sterling-VA-20164-278018064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 104 W AMHURST PL have any available units?
104 W AMHURST PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 104 W AMHURST PL have?
Some of 104 W AMHURST PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 W AMHURST PL currently offering any rent specials?
104 W AMHURST PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 W AMHURST PL pet-friendly?
No, 104 W AMHURST PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 104 W AMHURST PL offer parking?
Yes, 104 W AMHURST PL offers parking.
Does 104 W AMHURST PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 W AMHURST PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 W AMHURST PL have a pool?
No, 104 W AMHURST PL does not have a pool.
Does 104 W AMHURST PL have accessible units?
No, 104 W AMHURST PL does not have accessible units.
Does 104 W AMHURST PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 W AMHURST PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 W AMHURST PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 W AMHURST PL does not have units with air conditioning.

