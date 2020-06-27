104 W AMHURST PL.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Can't wait to get Home? This one is waiting for you! Beautiful, clean, fresh and cozy updated 3 BED/2 BA single family house on 0.2 acres lot. New paint. New wood flooring all throughout. New Screened porch, huge backyard with shed. CLOSE TO ROUTE 7 AND STERLING SHOPPING CENTER. NO SMOKING. NO PETS ALLOWED. NO MORE THAN 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY (MIN. $73,000). All Adults must apply. Online Application ONLY. https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/104-W-Amhurst-Place-Sterling-VA-20164-278018064