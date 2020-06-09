1033 Margate Ct A

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious remodeled apartment near airport - Property Id: 220077



This is a wonderful, fully remodeled apartment, in a great quiet neighborhood. The apartment has beautiful hardwood floors, two spacious bedrooms, designer bathroom with natural stone, and a perfect kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. You'll love it! The apartment has private entry, reserved parking spaces right in front of the door. Beautifully furnished and private. Close to Airport, shopping, dining. Well located for Reston Herndon Sterling Ashburn Leesburg access. On the W&OD trail and with access to swimming pool during the summer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220077

Property Id 220077



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5530405)