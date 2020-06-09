All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 1033 Margate Ct A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
1033 Margate Ct A
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1033 Margate Ct A

1033 Margate Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1033 Margate Court, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious remodeled apartment near airport - Property Id: 220077

This is a wonderful, fully remodeled apartment, in a great quiet neighborhood. The apartment has beautiful hardwood floors, two spacious bedrooms, designer bathroom with natural stone, and a perfect kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. You'll love it! The apartment has private entry, reserved parking spaces right in front of the door. Beautifully furnished and private. Close to Airport, shopping, dining. Well located for Reston Herndon Sterling Ashburn Leesburg access. On the W&OD trail and with access to swimming pool during the summer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220077
Property Id 220077

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5530405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Margate Ct A have any available units?
1033 Margate Ct A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 1033 Margate Ct A have?
Some of 1033 Margate Ct A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Margate Ct A currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Margate Ct A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Margate Ct A pet-friendly?
No, 1033 Margate Ct A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 1033 Margate Ct A offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Margate Ct A offers parking.
Does 1033 Margate Ct A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 Margate Ct A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Margate Ct A have a pool?
Yes, 1033 Margate Ct A has a pool.
Does 1033 Margate Ct A have accessible units?
No, 1033 Margate Ct A does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Margate Ct A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 Margate Ct A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Margate Ct A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 Margate Ct A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia