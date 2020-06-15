DO YOU LIKE A HUGE BACKYARD FOR FUN AND ENTERTAINING? THEN THIS IS YOUR PLACE! DECK WITH HOT TUB AND SEATING PAVILION * 3 FINISHED LEVELS READY TO GO WITH NEW CARPET * NEW SOLAR PANELS AND TELSA BATTERY SYSTEM MEANS ALMOST NO ELECTRIC BILL!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE have any available units?
102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE have?
Some of 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.