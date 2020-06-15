All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE

102 North Laura Anne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

102 North Laura Anne Drive, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hot tub
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
DO YOU LIKE A HUGE BACKYARD FOR FUN AND ENTERTAINING? THEN THIS IS YOUR PLACE! DECK WITH HOT TUB AND SEATING PAVILION * 3 FINISHED LEVELS READY TO GO WITH NEW CARPET * NEW SOLAR PANELS AND TELSA BATTERY SYSTEM MEANS ALMOST NO ELECTRIC BILL!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE have any available units?
102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE have?
Some of 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 N LAURA ANNE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia