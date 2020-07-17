All apartments in Stafford County
803 SEDGWICK COURT
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:26 PM

803 SEDGWICK COURT

803 Sedgewick Court · (540) 720-3012
Location

803 Sedgewick Court, Stafford County, VA 22554

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,560

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1506 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Townhome located in Stafford, Va. 3bed, 2.5 ba. Beautiful kitchen, granite counter tops, s/s appliances. Large deck off living room. Fully finished basement -walk out to fenced in yard. Located in Stone River Neighborhood off Rt. 1 in Stafford. North of Stafford Courthouse. Close to shopping, Rt.1, I-95. No pets. Home is tenant occupied until 7/31. No showings / access into home while occupied due to covid-19. Photos are from prior to current tenant occupancy. Once tenant vacates, photos will be updated & virtual tour will be available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 SEDGWICK COURT have any available units?
803 SEDGWICK COURT has a unit available for $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 803 SEDGWICK COURT have?
Some of 803 SEDGWICK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 SEDGWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
803 SEDGWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 SEDGWICK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 803 SEDGWICK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stafford County.
Does 803 SEDGWICK COURT offer parking?
No, 803 SEDGWICK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 803 SEDGWICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 SEDGWICK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 SEDGWICK COURT have a pool?
No, 803 SEDGWICK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 803 SEDGWICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 803 SEDGWICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 803 SEDGWICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 SEDGWICK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 SEDGWICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 SEDGWICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
