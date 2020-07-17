803 SEDGWICK COURT

Amenities

Beautiful Townhome located in Stafford, Va. 3bed, 2.5 ba. Beautiful kitchen, granite counter tops, s/s appliances. Large deck off living room. Fully finished basement -walk out to fenced in yard. Located in Stone River Neighborhood off Rt. 1 in Stafford. North of Stafford Courthouse. Close to shopping, Rt.1, I-95. No pets. Home is tenant occupied until 7/31. No showings / access into home while occupied due to covid-19. Photos are from prior to current tenant occupancy. Once tenant vacates, photos will be updated & virtual tour will be available.