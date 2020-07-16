101 Sterling Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

4 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE - STAFFORD - Quiet and spacious 3 level end-unit townhouse with loft in master bedroom. Large open living/dining room. Large kitchen with counter eating space, breakfast room, new refrigerator/dishwasher, opening onto rear deck. Walkout basement with family room, 4th (NTC) bedroom, full bath, & laundry with newer washer/dryer. Large master bedroom with cathedral ceiling & master bath. Get cozy with fireplace in loft above master bedroom. Lots of storage space. Fully fenced back yard with deck & shed. 2 assigned parking spaces. Community pool, tennis court, playgrounds, & clubhouse. Trash & recycling pick-up included in rent. Elementary school nearby. Close to Quantico, commuter lot, shopping, restaurants, & I95.



(RLNE5665541)