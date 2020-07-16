All apartments in Stafford County
101 Sterling Ct.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:23 AM

101 Sterling Ct.

101 Sterling Court · (540) 628-2226
Location

101 Sterling Court, Stafford County, VA 22554
Hampton Oaks

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Sterling Ct. · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2476 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
4 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE - STAFFORD - Quiet and spacious 3 level end-unit townhouse with loft in master bedroom. Large open living/dining room. Large kitchen with counter eating space, breakfast room, new refrigerator/dishwasher, opening onto rear deck. Walkout basement with family room, 4th (NTC) bedroom, full bath, & laundry with newer washer/dryer. Large master bedroom with cathedral ceiling & master bath. Get cozy with fireplace in loft above master bedroom. Lots of storage space. Fully fenced back yard with deck & shed. 2 assigned parking spaces. Community pool, tennis court, playgrounds, & clubhouse. Trash & recycling pick-up included in rent. Elementary school nearby. Close to Quantico, commuter lot, shopping, restaurants, & I95.

(RLNE5665541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Sterling Ct. have any available units?
101 Sterling Ct. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Sterling Ct. have?
Some of 101 Sterling Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Sterling Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
101 Sterling Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Sterling Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 101 Sterling Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stafford County.
Does 101 Sterling Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 101 Sterling Ct. offers parking.
Does 101 Sterling Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Sterling Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Sterling Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 101 Sterling Ct. has a pool.
Does 101 Sterling Ct. have accessible units?
No, 101 Sterling Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Sterling Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Sterling Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Sterling Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Sterling Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
