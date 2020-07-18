1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage tennis court

Check out this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home that is just a hop, skip and a jump from everything you may want and need. The home features plenty of space and a calm setting all within a few miles of Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, 95, route 1, and couple of VRE stations. The entrance level you walk in to beautiful hardwood floors with a 1 car garage , rec area/family room/office area that has sliders to the back yard with a short walk to the tennis courts and walking trails. The main level has great flow with hardwoods throughout the open concept living/kitchen/dining area that walks in to one of the 3 bump outs that features a gas fireplace. Entertainment on this main level would be easy peasy with an open concept that features a spacious kitchen, with gas stove, and granite counter tops. You will find a breakfast bar that offers extra seating for guests and there is a half bath and coffee bar area on this level too. As you walk up to the upper level you will find 3 spacious rooms as well as laundry on this level that includes a washer and dryer. The owners' suite has plenty of space for and a sitting area with plenty of windows and natural light. Ensuite bath offers dual vanities, tiled shower, walk in closet, and private water closet. The two other bedrooms you will find are a good size with easy access to the hall bathroom.