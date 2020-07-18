All apartments in Spotsylvania County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE

1206 Hudgins Farm Circle · (800) 325-6378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1206 Hudgins Farm Circle, Spotsylvania County, VA 22408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2736 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
tennis court
Check out this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home that is just a hop, skip and a jump from everything you may want and need. The home features plenty of space and a calm setting all within a few miles of Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, 95, route 1, and couple of VRE stations. The entrance level you walk in to beautiful hardwood floors with a 1 car garage , rec area/family room/office area that has sliders to the back yard with a short walk to the tennis courts and walking trails. The main level has great flow with hardwoods throughout the open concept living/kitchen/dining area that walks in to one of the 3 bump outs that features a gas fireplace. Entertainment on this main level would be easy peasy with an open concept that features a spacious kitchen, with gas stove, and granite counter tops. You will find a breakfast bar that offers extra seating for guests and there is a half bath and coffee bar area on this level too. As you walk up to the upper level you will find 3 spacious rooms as well as laundry on this level that includes a washer and dryer. The owners' suite has plenty of space for and a sitting area with plenty of windows and natural light. Ensuite bath offers dual vanities, tiled shower, walk in closet, and private water closet. The two other bedrooms you will find are a good size with easy access to the hall bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE have any available units?
1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE have?
Some of 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spotsylvania County.
Does 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
