11207 KENSINGTON PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Lovely End Unit Townhouse in Villages of Salem Station. This Unit backs to trees and has a Private Fenced Backyard and Shed. Nice Patio off the dining room. Newer Kitchen to include Granite Counters and soft close Drawers/ Cabinets. Newer laminate flooring in living room and dining room. Living Room has an electric Fireplace. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets. (in process of updating the upstairs bath and repairing the shed)Please follow Covid precautions- Do not enter without a face mask. Use the shoe covers provided in foyer. Wipe down anything that was touched with wipes provided. Do not enter if you have any cold symptoms.See docs for application and instructions.