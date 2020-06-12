All apartments in Spotsylvania County
11207 KENSINGTON PLACE
11207 KENSINGTON PLACE

11207 Kensington Place · No Longer Available
Location

11207 Kensington Place, Spotsylvania County, VA 22407

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Lovely End Unit Townhouse in Villages of Salem Station. This Unit backs to trees and has a Private Fenced Backyard and Shed. Nice Patio off the dining room. Newer Kitchen to include Granite Counters and soft close Drawers/ Cabinets. Newer laminate flooring in living room and dining room. Living Room has an electric Fireplace. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets. (in process of updating the upstairs bath and repairing the shed)Please follow Covid precautions- Do not enter without a face mask. Use the shoe covers provided in foyer. Wipe down anything that was touched with wipes provided. Do not enter if you have any cold symptoms.See docs for application and instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE have any available units?
11207 KENSINGTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spotsylvania County, VA.
What amenities does 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE have?
Some of 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11207 KENSINGTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spotsylvania County.
Does 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE offer parking?
No, 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE have a pool?
No, 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11207 KENSINGTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
