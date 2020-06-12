11207 Kensington Place, Spotsylvania County, VA 22407
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Lovely End Unit Townhouse in Villages of Salem Station. This Unit backs to trees and has a Private Fenced Backyard and Shed. Nice Patio off the dining room. Newer Kitchen to include Granite Counters and soft close Drawers/ Cabinets. Newer laminate flooring in living room and dining room. Living Room has an electric Fireplace. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets. (in process of updating the upstairs bath and repairing the shed)Please follow Covid precautions- Do not enter without a face mask. Use the shoe covers provided in foyer. Wipe down anything that was touched with wipes provided. Do not enter if you have any cold symptoms.See docs for application and instructions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
