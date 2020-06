Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Condo located near Seven Corners! This unit features 1BD & 1BR with FRESH Paint, NEW Carpet, Large Walk-In Closets, Ceiling Fan and Large windows which allows lots of natural light. ALL UTILITIES UNCLUDED IN RENT except Electricity. Bus Stop is located ~ block away. Short walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Convenient Stores, Parks and Entertainment. 1 guaranteed parking with permit and lots of free street parking available in front of the building. *MOVE IN READY* Must See!