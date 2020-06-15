6316 Chimney Wood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking guest parking

Available 08/15/20 Commuter's Dream in Alexandria w/ 2 master suites! - Property Id: 110645



AVAILABLE AUGUST 15 2020.

You can have it all! Walk to shopping/metro and enjoy a glass of wine under the stars in your backyard. It's so quiet, you'd never know it's right off Richmond Hwy. Rt 1! Walk to Target, Giant, restaurants and more. This spacious 2bed/3.5bath with a large private fenced backyard has two updated master suites upstairs with ceiling fans, large closets and windows. Kitchen with granite countertops, updated half bath off the foyer, basement laundry room w/ fullsize washer/dryer, hardwood floors on first floor and carpet upstairs. Finished basement with fireplace, storage closet and full bathroom could be used as 3rd bedroom or rec room!

Well-behaved pets allowed.

Short and long-term leases available.

Two reserved parking spaces steps from your front door + plenty of guest parking, immaculate lawns and walking paths.

Bus stops: REX,151,152,159,161,162

Huntington metro (yellow line): 20min walk

Fort Belvoir: 25min drive

Amazon HQ2/Crystal City: 20min drive

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110645

