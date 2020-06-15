All apartments in Rose Hill
Location

6316 Chimney Wood Court, Rose Hill, VA 22306
Groveton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 3.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,500

2 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1356 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Available 08/15/20 Commuter's Dream in Alexandria w/ 2 master suites! - Property Id: 110645

AVAILABLE AUGUST 15 2020.
You can have it all! Walk to shopping/metro and enjoy a glass of wine under the stars in your backyard. It's so quiet, you'd never know it's right off Richmond Hwy. Rt 1! Walk to Target, Giant, restaurants and more. This spacious 2bed/3.5bath with a large private fenced backyard has two updated master suites upstairs with ceiling fans, large closets and windows. Kitchen with granite countertops, updated half bath off the foyer, basement laundry room w/ fullsize washer/dryer, hardwood floors on first floor and carpet upstairs. Finished basement with fireplace, storage closet and full bathroom could be used as 3rd bedroom or rec room!
Well-behaved pets allowed.
Short and long-term leases available.
Two reserved parking spaces steps from your front door + plenty of guest parking, immaculate lawns and walking paths.
Bus stops: REX,151,152,159,161,162
Huntington metro (yellow line): 20min walk
Fort Belvoir: 25min drive
Amazon HQ2/Crystal City: 20min drive
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110645
Property Id 110645

(RLNE5790110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 Chimney Wood Court have any available units?
6316 Chimney Wood Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6316 Chimney Wood Court have?
Some of 6316 Chimney Wood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 Chimney Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Chimney Wood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Chimney Wood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6316 Chimney Wood Court is pet friendly.
Does 6316 Chimney Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 6316 Chimney Wood Court does offer parking.
Does 6316 Chimney Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6316 Chimney Wood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Chimney Wood Court have a pool?
No, 6316 Chimney Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 6316 Chimney Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 6316 Chimney Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Chimney Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 Chimney Wood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6316 Chimney Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6316 Chimney Wood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
