6316 Chimney Wood Court

Amenities
Available 08/15/20 Commuter's Dream in Alexandria w/ 2 master suites! - Property Id: 110645
AVAILABLE AUGUST 15 2020.
You can have it all! Walk to shopping/metro and enjoy a glass of wine under the stars in your backyard. It's so quiet, you'd never know it's right off Richmond Hwy. Rt 1! Walk to Target, Giant, restaurants and more. This spacious 2bed/3.5bath with a large private fenced backyard has two updated master suites upstairs with ceiling fans, large closets and windows. Kitchen with granite countertops, updated half bath off the foyer, basement laundry room w/ fullsize washer/dryer, hardwood floors on first floor and carpet upstairs. Finished basement with fireplace, storage closet and full bathroom could be used as 3rd bedroom or rec room!
Well-behaved pets allowed.
Short and long-term leases available.
Two reserved parking spaces steps from your front door + plenty of guest parking, immaculate lawns and walking paths.
Bus stops: REX,151,152,159,161,162
Huntington metro (yellow line): 20min walk
Fort Belvoir: 25min drive
Amazon HQ2/Crystal City: 20min drive
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110645
Property Id 110645
(RLNE5790110)