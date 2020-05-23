5811 CLERMONT DRIVE

Amenities

IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE! Welcome to the sought-after Kerrybrooke community, in Alexandria, Fairfax County! Beautiful center hall Colonial in a classic planned community. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, and a huge eat-in kitchen with granite counters and BRAND NEW s/s appliances fresh and ready for you! Gleaming original hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Large patio doors off the kitchen eating room take you to a fenced-in backyard perfect for alfresco dining. Formal living room with 1 of 2 wood-burning fireplaces, a formal dining room along with the large eat-in kitchen are great spaces for hosting many guests or just a few folks for dinner or entertaining. All 4 bedrooms are located on the upper level, with 1 full hall bathroom. Master bedroom includes separate master bathroom and dressing area suite. Large 23.5' x 13' lower level family room boosts the 2nd wood burning fireplace and w/w carpeting - super cozy! Spacious utility room is a storage dream! ~Utility room Includes washer, dryer & utility sink, plus utilities and plenty of shelving, walk-up stairs takes you to the fenced backyard area. Take a break and relax on the 2-story front porch overlooking a HUGE corner lot, with ample space for lawn parties, games, or just enjoying the outdoors. House is located on a cul-de-sac. Kerrybrooke community is conveniently located off Franconia Rd., between Telegraph Rd, and S. Van Dorn Street, just outside the 495 Beltway. Fairfax Co. Schools, parks, paved trails, shopping & restaurants less than 2 miles away; 2.5 miles to Huntington Metro Station; less than 10 miles to Ft. Belvoir, Rt. 1 South corridor, 495 beltway, Old Town Alexandria, National Harbor; Less than 14 miles to Washington, DC, Reagan National Airport, Amazon HQ2/National Landing/Crystal City, 15 miles to Tysons Corner, and an easy 60 minute drive to Virginia Wine Country in Leesburg, VA. Available 04/01/2020 for lease. $3250/month plus utilities. Minimum 24 mo lease with longer terms available. Minimum $130,000 combined income to qualify, maximum 3 incomes to qualify. All qualified applicants 18 yo+ must apply online to ppmnva.com. $50 non-refundable fee per application. Pets permitted case-by-case, $500 refundable pet deposit. Landlord reserves the right to final decision on applications. Disclosures, area map, NVAR rental application on MLS listing. All in-person tours will be by appointment only. Book all showings online or contact the listing agent for a private showing - VIRTUAL TOUR link uploaded to MLS listing or agent can provide the link. Don't wait - come home now!