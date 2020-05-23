All apartments in Rose Hill
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:10 PM

5811 CLERMONT DRIVE

5811 Clermont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5811 Clermont Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE! Welcome to the sought-after Kerrybrooke community, in Alexandria, Fairfax County! Beautiful center hall Colonial in a classic planned community. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, and a huge eat-in kitchen with granite counters and BRAND NEW s/s appliances fresh and ready for you! Gleaming original hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Large patio doors off the kitchen eating room take you to a fenced-in backyard perfect for alfresco dining. Formal living room with 1 of 2 wood-burning fireplaces, a formal dining room along with the large eat-in kitchen are great spaces for hosting many guests or just a few folks for dinner or entertaining. All 4 bedrooms are located on the upper level, with 1 full hall bathroom. Master bedroom includes separate master bathroom and dressing area suite. Large 23.5' x 13' lower level family room boosts the 2nd wood burning fireplace and w/w carpeting - super cozy! Spacious utility room is a storage dream! ~Utility room Includes washer, dryer & utility sink, plus utilities and plenty of shelving, walk-up stairs takes you to the fenced backyard area. Take a break and relax on the 2-story front porch overlooking a HUGE corner lot, with ample space for lawn parties, games, or just enjoying the outdoors. House is located on a cul-de-sac. Kerrybrooke community is conveniently located off Franconia Rd., between Telegraph Rd, and S. Van Dorn Street, just outside the 495 Beltway. Fairfax Co. Schools, parks, paved trails, shopping & restaurants less than 2 miles away; 2.5 miles to Huntington Metro Station; less than 10 miles to Ft. Belvoir, Rt. 1 South corridor, 495 beltway, Old Town Alexandria, National Harbor; Less than 14 miles to Washington, DC, Reagan National Airport, Amazon HQ2/National Landing/Crystal City, 15 miles to Tysons Corner, and an easy 60 minute drive to Virginia Wine Country in Leesburg, VA. Available 04/01/2020 for lease. $3250/month plus utilities. Minimum 24 mo lease with longer terms available. Minimum $130,000 combined income to qualify, maximum 3 incomes to qualify. All qualified applicants 18 yo+ must apply online to ppmnva.com. $50 non-refundable fee per application. Pets permitted case-by-case, $500 refundable pet deposit. Landlord reserves the right to final decision on applications. Disclosures, area map, NVAR rental application on MLS listing. All in-person tours will be by appointment only. Book all showings online or contact the listing agent for a private showing - VIRTUAL TOUR link uploaded to MLS listing or agent can provide the link. Don't wait - come home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE have any available units?
5811 CLERMONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE have?
Some of 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5811 CLERMONT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5811 CLERMONT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

