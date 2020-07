Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access lobby media room trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet cafe key fob access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia. Offering the best in city living, Vida East is above historic Shockoe Bottom, and within walking distance of award-winning restaurants, galleries, museums, shops & boutiques, parks, historic sites, MCV, and VCU.