Amenities
Just south of the James River, you'll find Sterling Beaufont in Richmond, VA. This established community is minutes from downtown Richmond and around the corner from a variety of entertainment, conveniently located near Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, Stonebridge, Chippenham Hospital, and VCU. With surprisingly easy access to Powhite Parkway, Cary Street, Near West End and I-64 this quiet, peaceful neighborhood keeps residents happy and comfortable with thoughtful floor plans and extraordinary amenities.Providing beautifully landscaped grounds, a dog park, 24 hour fitness center, brand new resident social center with a kitchenette and big screen TV. Enjoy our sparkling pool with sun deck. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments feature brand new energy efficient windows, hardwood-style flooring in select apartments. We have washer and dryer hookups in each apartment, large closets and window coverings.Look at our photo gallery & schedule your appointment, or drop by & visit us for your tour!