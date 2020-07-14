All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Sterling Beaufont

6839 Carnation St · (540) 404-2063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA 23225
Hioaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6805H · Avail. Aug 17

$996

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 6901H · Avail. now

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 6929H · Avail. now

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6923C · Avail. Aug 23

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 6835E · Avail. Jul 21

$1,368

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 6845H · Avail. Sep 21

$1,368

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Beaufont.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Just south of the James River, you'll find Sterling Beaufont in Richmond, VA. This established community is minutes from downtown Richmond and around the corner from a variety of entertainment, conveniently located near Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, Stonebridge, Chippenham Hospital, and VCU. With surprisingly easy access to Powhite Parkway, Cary Street, Near West End and I-64 this quiet, peaceful neighborhood keeps residents happy and comfortable with thoughtful floor plans and extraordinary amenities.Providing beautifully landscaped grounds, a dog park, 24 hour fitness center, brand new resident social center with a kitchenette and big screen TV. Enjoy our sparkling pool with sun deck. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments feature brand new energy efficient windows, hardwood-style flooring in select apartments. We have washer and dryer hookups in each apartment, large closets and window coverings.Look at our photo gallery & schedule your appointment, or drop by & visit us for your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Additional: Renter's insurance required, W/D rental $35 monthly
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 3
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sterling Beaufont have any available units?
Sterling Beaufont has 9 units available starting at $996 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Sterling Beaufont have?
Some of Sterling Beaufont's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Beaufont currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Beaufont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Beaufont pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Beaufont is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Beaufont offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Beaufont offers parking.
Does Sterling Beaufont have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sterling Beaufont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Beaufont have a pool?
Yes, Sterling Beaufont has a pool.
Does Sterling Beaufont have accessible units?
Yes, Sterling Beaufont has accessible units.
Does Sterling Beaufont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Beaufont has units with dishwashers.

