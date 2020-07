Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance key fob access online portal smoke-free community

The Lofts at Franklin offer one and two bedroom luxury suites for rent in the downtown Shockoe Bottom district of Richmond, VA. The Lofts at Franklin are just blocks from Shockoe Slip and the historic James River. Experience all that downtown has to offer and soak up the energetic vibes, delightful food, and trendy bars and clubs.



Pay just one bill each month. The Lofts at Franklin is an all inclusive property. Escape the hustle and bustle in style in these rustically refined suites with modern accents such as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and built in TV walls with deluxe iPod docking stations and speakers. Don't miss your chance to enjoy these exquisitely unique spaces.