Amenities
Find the perfect apartment in a great community at Copper Mill Apartments in Richmond, VA! Each one or two bedroom apartment home comes with a full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets, a wood-burning fireplace, and private patio or balcony! Select upgraded apartments feature luxuries like updated flooring, built-in wine racks, and more! Look out over the beautiful community and onto views of the forest or lake. Steps from your door, community amenities will keep you engaged and connected. Make use of conveniences like the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor seating and BBQ areas right next to the lake, and walking trails off the community. While not being far from Downtown Richmond, the neighborhood is perfect for easy access to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment. Discover comfort and convenience in a secluded setting at Copper Mill Apartments!