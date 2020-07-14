Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly courtyard online portal

Find the perfect apartment in a great community at Copper Mill Apartments in Richmond, VA! Each one or two bedroom apartment home comes with a full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets, a wood-burning fireplace, and private patio or balcony! Select upgraded apartments feature luxuries like updated flooring, built-in wine racks, and more! Look out over the beautiful community and onto views of the forest or lake. Steps from your door, community amenities will keep you engaged and connected. Make use of conveniences like the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor seating and BBQ areas right next to the lake, and walking trails off the community. While not being far from Downtown Richmond, the neighborhood is perfect for easy access to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment. Discover comfort and convenience in a secluded setting at Copper Mill Apartments!