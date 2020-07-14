All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 AM

Copper Mill Apartments

3400 Coppermill Trce · (804) 655-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 Coppermill Trce, Richmond, VA 23294

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-9301C · Avail. Aug 20

$1,107

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit A-9301J · Avail. Aug 22

$1,157

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit B-B9310M · Avail. Aug 27

$1,197

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit G-G9301D · Avail. Aug 26

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Copper Mill Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
online portal
Find the perfect apartment in a great community at Copper Mill Apartments in Richmond, VA! Each one or two bedroom apartment home comes with a full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets, a wood-burning fireplace, and private patio or balcony! Select upgraded apartments feature luxuries like updated flooring, built-in wine racks, and more! Look out over the beautiful community and onto views of the forest or lake. Steps from your door, community amenities will keep you engaged and connected. Make use of conveniences like the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor seating and BBQ areas right next to the lake, and walking trails off the community. While not being far from Downtown Richmond, the neighborhood is perfect for easy access to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment. Discover comfort and convenience in a secluded setting at Copper Mill Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300 – 1 month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control: $8/month, trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lots are available. Contact the Leasing Office for more information about our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Copper Mill Apartments have any available units?
Copper Mill Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,107 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Copper Mill Apartments have?
Some of Copper Mill Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Copper Mill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Copper Mill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Copper Mill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Copper Mill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Copper Mill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Copper Mill Apartments offers parking.
Does Copper Mill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Copper Mill Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Copper Mill Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Copper Mill Apartments has a pool.
Does Copper Mill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Copper Mill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Copper Mill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Copper Mill Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

