Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

417 N. 25th St. Available 07/15/20 2BR/1BA House With Separate 1BR/1BA English Basement Apartment - Call today and take a look at this unique property! Upstairs living quarters contains living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a full bath, with office/sun room. Downstairs English basement with private entrance, living room, kitchen, and single bedroom. Both living areas have separate laundry facilities as well! Fully fenced rear yard. Upstairs has original hardwood floors, downstairs floors feature area rugs. Walking distance to a number of restaurants, both fine-dining and casual, as well as markets, historical sites, parks, and schools. Great house in a great location!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5834183)