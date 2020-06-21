All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 417 N. 25th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
417 N. 25th St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

417 N. 25th St.

417 North 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

417 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Church Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
417 N. 25th St. Available 07/15/20 2BR/1BA House With Separate 1BR/1BA English Basement Apartment - Call today and take a look at this unique property! Upstairs living quarters contains living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a full bath, with office/sun room. Downstairs English basement with private entrance, living room, kitchen, and single bedroom. Both living areas have separate laundry facilities as well! Fully fenced rear yard. Upstairs has original hardwood floors, downstairs floors feature area rugs. Walking distance to a number of restaurants, both fine-dining and casual, as well as markets, historical sites, parks, and schools. Great house in a great location!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5834183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 N. 25th St. have any available units?
417 N. 25th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 417 N. 25th St. currently offering any rent specials?
417 N. 25th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 N. 25th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 N. 25th St. is pet friendly.
Does 417 N. 25th St. offer parking?
No, 417 N. 25th St. does not offer parking.
Does 417 N. 25th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 N. 25th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 N. 25th St. have a pool?
No, 417 N. 25th St. does not have a pool.
Does 417 N. 25th St. have accessible units?
No, 417 N. 25th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 417 N. 25th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 N. 25th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 N. 25th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 N. 25th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timbercreek Apartment Homes
2200 Chateau Dr
Richmond, VA 23224
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St
Richmond, VA 23219
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St
Richmond, VA 23224
The Birches Apartments
1304 West Graham Road
Richmond, VA 23220
Forest Square Apartments
3202 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23224
First National Apartments
823 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
Franklin Lofts
1806 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
Avia
5200 Avia Way
Richmond, VA 23233

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary