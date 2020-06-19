All apartments in Richmond
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:36 PM

417 Gilmer St

417 Gilmer Street · (804) 409-2338
Location

417 Gilmer Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Carver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***AVAILABLE AUG 1st
This 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is currently under renovation and will be ready for lease August 1st. The kitchen will be completely updated with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances which include a refrigerator with ice maker, range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. This home will also have forced air gas heat, central air conditioning, a stack washer dryer and 2 off street parking spaces. Ceilings fans and hardwoods throughout.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, REQUEST A TOUR LOCATED TO YOUR RIGHT.
This will allow you to set up a viewing of the apartment. ALL information must be filled out to set up the appointment. This will also allow us to send you the application and a reminder an hour before of the time and date that you have chosen.

APPLICATION PROCESS: The application and application fee of $50 per adult over the age of 18 is due to apply to the property. This can be brought to the scheduled viewing (set up using above link) or after. Each separate individual must fill out a separate application and application fee; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers, every applicant must be separate.

DEPOSIT: Once the application is approved, an in-person meeting and signing of the lease is required with the security deposit of 1 month's rent but may be increased due to pets.   

PETS: SMALL DOGS are allowed (under 35 lbs), no large dogs and no cats (sorry guys). A pet additional deposit, pet rent with application. 2 pet limit per household.   

ANNUAL LEASE, NO SUBLETS ALLOWED

LAUNDRY: Full Washer & Dryer   

UTILITIES: Not Included

PARKING: Off Street and Permitted Street Parking  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Gilmer St have any available units?
417 Gilmer St has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Gilmer St have?
Some of 417 Gilmer St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Gilmer St currently offering any rent specials?
417 Gilmer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Gilmer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Gilmer St is pet friendly.
Does 417 Gilmer St offer parking?
Yes, 417 Gilmer St does offer parking.
Does 417 Gilmer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 Gilmer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Gilmer St have a pool?
No, 417 Gilmer St does not have a pool.
Does 417 Gilmer St have accessible units?
No, 417 Gilmer St does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Gilmer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Gilmer St has units with dishwashers.
