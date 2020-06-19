417 Gilmer St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

***AVAILABLE AUG 1st

This 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is currently under renovation and will be ready for lease August 1st. The kitchen will be completely updated with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances which include a refrigerator with ice maker, range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. This home will also have forced air gas heat, central air conditioning, a stack washer dryer and 2 off street parking spaces. Ceilings fans and hardwoods throughout.



APPLICATION PROCESS: The application and application fee of $50 per adult over the age of 18 is due to apply to the property. This can be brought to the scheduled viewing (set up using above link) or after. Each separate individual must fill out a separate application and application fee; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers, every applicant must be separate.



DEPOSIT: Once the application is approved, an in-person meeting and signing of the lease is required with the security deposit of 1 month's rent but may be increased due to pets.



PETS: SMALL DOGS are allowed (under 35 lbs), no large dogs and no cats (sorry guys). A pet additional deposit, pet rent with application. 2 pet limit per household.



ANNUAL LEASE, NO SUBLETS ALLOWED



LAUNDRY: Full Washer & Dryer



UTILITIES: Not Included



PARKING: Off Street and Permitted Street Parking