3125 Hanover Ave.
Find more places like
3125 Hanover Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM
1 of 10
3125 Hanover Ave
3125 Hanover Avenue
·
(804) 307-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3125 Hanover Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221
The Museum District
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now
$850
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Please stop by the office to apply and reserve with $200 down. Leasing office address 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA
1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment
-central heat and air
-water trash sewage included
-free laundry in the building
-hardwood floors
-appliances included
-secure entry
-good size bedroom
-street parking
(RLNE5905973)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3125 Hanover Ave have any available units?
3125 Hanover Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richmond Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3125 Hanover Ave have?
Some of 3125 Hanover Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3125 Hanover Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Hanover Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Hanover Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3125 Hanover Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3125 Hanover Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3125 Hanover Ave offers parking.
Does 3125 Hanover Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3125 Hanover Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Hanover Ave have a pool?
No, 3125 Hanover Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Hanover Ave have accessible units?
No, 3125 Hanover Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Hanover Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 Hanover Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
