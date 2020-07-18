2115 Cedarhurst Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Unbeatable Location! This fantastic four bedroom, two and a half bathroom, tri-level home has so much to offer. The brick fac¸ade gives this spacious home a classic look that is so inviting. You will love the tri-level layout which optimizes the square footage to give home owners tons of living space and privacy. The entry level boasts a formal living and dining room that is great for entertaining and an eat-in kitchen. The first floor has a large family room with a brick fireplace, a half bathroom and a forth bedroom. You will find the master suite, one additional bathroom and two more bedrooms. The back yard and patio are perfect for relaxing. Walking distance to Forest Hill Park, The James River and restaurants. Convenient to downtown, Chesterfield and Henrico!

Unbeatable Location! This fantastic four bedroom, two and a half bathroom, tri-level home has so much to offer. The brick fac¸ade gives this spacious home a classic look that is so inviting. You will love the tri-level layout which optimizes the square footage to give home owners tons of living space and privacy. The entry level boasts a formal living and dining room that is great for entertaining and an eat-in kitchen. The first floor has a large family room with a brick fireplace, a half bathroom and a forth bedroom. You will find the master suite, one additional bathroom and two more bedrooms. The back yard and patio are perfect for relaxing. Walking distance to Forest Hill Park, The James River and restaurants. Convenient to downtown, Chesterfield and Henrico!