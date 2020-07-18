All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:53 AM

2115 Cedarhurst Drive

2115 Cedarhurst Drive · (804) 355-5771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2115 Cedarhurst Drive, Richmond, VA 23225
Westlake Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2615 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Unbeatable Location! This fantastic four bedroom, two and a half bathroom, tri-level home has so much to offer. The brick fac¸ade gives this spacious home a classic look that is so inviting. You will love the tri-level layout which optimizes the square footage to give home owners tons of living space and privacy. The entry level boasts a formal living and dining room that is great for entertaining and an eat-in kitchen. The first floor has a large family room with a brick fireplace, a half bathroom and a forth bedroom. You will find the master suite, one additional bathroom and two more bedrooms. The back yard and patio are perfect for relaxing. Walking distance to Forest Hill Park, The James River and restaurants. Convenient to downtown, Chesterfield and Henrico!
Unbeatable Location! This fantastic four bedroom, two and a half bathroom, tri-level home has so much to offer. The brick fac¸ade gives this spacious home a classic look that is so inviting. You will love the tri-level layout which optimizes the square footage to give home owners tons of living space and privacy. The entry level boasts a formal living and dining room that is great for entertaining and an eat-in kitchen. The first floor has a large family room with a brick fireplace, a half bathroom and a forth bedroom. You will find the master suite, one additional bathroom and two more bedrooms. The back yard and patio are perfect for relaxing. Walking distance to Forest Hill Park, The James River and restaurants. Convenient to downtown, Chesterfield and Henrico!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Cedarhurst Drive have any available units?
2115 Cedarhurst Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 2115 Cedarhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Cedarhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Cedarhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2115 Cedarhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 2115 Cedarhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 2115 Cedarhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2115 Cedarhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 Cedarhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Cedarhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2115 Cedarhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Cedarhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2115 Cedarhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Cedarhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 Cedarhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 Cedarhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 Cedarhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
