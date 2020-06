Amenities

PRICE DROP! Spacious 6 Bedroom Home Near Manchester Available NOW! - HUGE 6 bedroom home with a backyard available NOW!



- One full bathroom on each floor.

- Beautiful hardwood floors!

- 4 Bedrooms upstairs and 2 Bedrooms on the first floor.

- Pets Situational (Small Dogs and Cats Only)

- Large kitchen with 2 refrigerators.

- Self access showings available ASAP. Schedule yours today!



- $150 Lease Administration Fee due at time of lease signing

- $60 dollars per application per applicant (Non-Refundable)

- $10 Monthly Filter Fee (Mailed Quarterly)

- All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

- Renters Insurance Required

- At least one of the applicants or a licensed Realtor representing the applicant must be shown the property before their application will be processed.



(RLNE5817295)