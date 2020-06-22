All apartments in Richmond
1842 W. Grace Street - 3

1842 West Grace Street · (804) 355-5771
Location

1842 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

Amenities

Old Brick home in the Fan Area of Richmond, housing 3 bedrooms, 2 baths apartment. living room & kitchen w/stove & refrigerator. All utilities included in the rent (electric, water, sewer, trash, and gas. A window A/C available (left by previous tenant). Front entrance with off street parking.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 have any available units?
1842 W. Grace Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 have?
Some of 1842 W. Grace Street - 3's amenities include all utils included, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1842 W. Grace Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 does offer parking.
Does 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1842 W. Grace Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
