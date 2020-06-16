All apartments in Richmond
1809 Lakeview Avenue

1809 Lakeview Avenue · (804) 342-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1809 Lakeview Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
Randolph

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1809 Lakeview Avenue · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 4 Bedroom Cape in Randolph Available June 5th! - Great four bedroom, one bathroom home ready for June 5th. Located on a quiet street conveniently located to Maymont, Byrd Park, the James River, Carytown and The Fan. Short commute to VCU or downtown RVA with easy access to 195.

Recently renovated, open floor plan offers ton of natural light. All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Enjoy a back porch with a fenced-in yard.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Non-refundable $50 application fee to apply for all occupants 18 or over and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are responsibility of tenant to set-up before move-in. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Alex Melara.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE3964352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Lakeview Avenue have any available units?
1809 Lakeview Avenue has a unit available for $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Lakeview Avenue have?
Some of 1809 Lakeview Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Lakeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Lakeview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Lakeview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Lakeview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Lakeview Avenue offer parking?
No, 1809 Lakeview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Lakeview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Lakeview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Lakeview Avenue have a pool?
No, 1809 Lakeview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Lakeview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1809 Lakeview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Lakeview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Lakeview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
