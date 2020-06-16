1809 Lakeview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 4 Bedroom Cape in Randolph Available June 5th! - Great four bedroom, one bathroom home ready for June 5th. Located on a quiet street conveniently located to Maymont, Byrd Park, the James River, Carytown and The Fan. Short commute to VCU or downtown RVA with easy access to 195.



Recently renovated, open floor plan offers ton of natural light. All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Enjoy a back porch with a fenced-in yard.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee to apply for all occupants 18 or over and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are responsibility of tenant to set-up before move-in. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Alex Melara.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



(RLNE3964352)