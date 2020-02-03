17 North Thompson Street

Amenities

Property available now. 3 bedroom house with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and 1 bathroom. The property is heated by gas. A stove & refrigerator will be provided. We ask that you would drive by the property first, if possible, before taking the steps needed to see the inside of the property. There is a $20.00 deposit to take a key out to look at the inside of the property. The key can be picked up from our office between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The $20.00 is refunded if the key is brought back the same day by 4 p.m. Please contact our office during normal office hours to schedule a time to see the inside of the property. You will need to look at the inside before you can fill out an application. There is no application fee. We will check income and rental history with the application. If you have any further questions, please call us at (804) 648-9015 or stop by our office at 210 E. Main Street, Richmond, VA 23219. Office Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Website: wchre.managebuilding.com