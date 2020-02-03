All apartments in Richmond
17 North Thompson Street
17 North Thompson Street

17 North Thompson Street · (804) 648-9015
Location

17 North Thompson Street, Richmond, VA 23221
Carytown

Price and availability

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Property available now. 3 bedroom house with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and 1 bathroom. The property is heated by gas. A stove & refrigerator will be provided. We ask that you would drive by the property first, if possible, before taking the steps needed to see the inside of the property. There is a $20.00 deposit to take a key out to look at the inside of the property. The key can be picked up from our office between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The $20.00 is refunded if the key is brought back the same day by 4 p.m. Please contact our office during normal office hours to schedule a time to see the inside of the property. You will need to look at the inside before you can fill out an application. There is no application fee. We will check income and rental history with the application. If you have any further questions, please call us at (804) 648-9015 or stop by our office at 210 E. Main Street, Richmond, VA 23219. Office Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Website: wchre.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 North Thompson Street have any available units?
17 North Thompson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 17 North Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 North Thompson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 North Thompson Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 North Thompson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 17 North Thompson Street offer parking?
No, 17 North Thompson Street does not offer parking.
Does 17 North Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 North Thompson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 North Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 17 North Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 North Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 17 North Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 North Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 North Thompson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 North Thompson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 North Thompson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
