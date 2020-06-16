Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

1616 Bryan Street Available 08/08/20 Adorable Ranch in Mechanicsville - Byran Street is an adorable ranch-style home located in the Home Place Subdivision! It is super clean, spacious with a great layout, including an eat-in kitchen, a large laundry room, a living room, den, and two full baths. All appliances and alarm monitoring included. Small dogs welcome, fenced yard, and beautiful patio outside!



TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.



No Section 8 accepted.



All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.



All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.



NO SMOKING.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4957167)