1616 Bryan Street.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1616 Bryan Street

1616 Bryan Street · (804) 270-1600
Location

1616 Bryan Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Whitcomb

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1616 Bryan Street · Avail. Aug 8

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1567 sqft

Amenities

1616 Bryan Street Available 08/08/20 Adorable Ranch in Mechanicsville - Byran Street is an adorable ranch-style home located in the Home Place Subdivision! It is super clean, spacious with a great layout, including an eat-in kitchen, a large laundry room, a living room, den, and two full baths. All appliances and alarm monitoring included. Small dogs welcome, fenced yard, and beautiful patio outside!

TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.

No Section 8 accepted.

All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.

All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.

NO SMOKING.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4957167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1616 Bryan Street have any available units?
1616 Bryan Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 1616 Bryan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Bryan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Bryan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Bryan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Bryan Street offer parking?
No, 1616 Bryan Street does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Bryan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Bryan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Bryan Street have a pool?
No, 1616 Bryan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Bryan Street have accessible units?
No, 1616 Bryan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Bryan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Bryan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Bryan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Bryan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

