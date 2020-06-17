All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

1600 North 22nd Street - B

1600 North 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1600 North 22nd Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Peter Paul

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This nicely renovated apartment is on the second floor of the house and has to offer 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, dining room, new kitchen appliances, new bathroom fixtures,washer and dryer hookups. Central heat and air. There is a porch on the side of the house.
Assigned Schools: - Woodville Elementary School - Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School - Armstrong High School
This nicely renovated historic house, first floor unit has to offer 2 large bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, living room, eat in kitchen with bar, backyard, new kitchen appliances, washer and dryer hookups, hardwood floors and ceramic tiles. Central heat and air. Assigned Schools: - Woodville Elementary School - Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School - Armstrong High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 North 22nd Street - B have any available units?
1600 North 22nd Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 North 22nd Street - B have?
Some of 1600 North 22nd Street - B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 North 22nd Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
1600 North 22nd Street - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 North 22nd Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 1600 North 22nd Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1600 North 22nd Street - B offer parking?
No, 1600 North 22nd Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 1600 North 22nd Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 North 22nd Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 North 22nd Street - B have a pool?
No, 1600 North 22nd Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 1600 North 22nd Street - B have accessible units?
No, 1600 North 22nd Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 North 22nd Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 North 22nd Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
