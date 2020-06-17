1600 North 22nd Street - B

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This nicely renovated apartment is on the second floor of the house and has to offer 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, dining room, new kitchen appliances, new bathroom fixtures,washer and dryer hookups. Central heat and air. There is a porch on the side of the house.

Assigned Schools: - Woodville Elementary School - Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School - Armstrong High School

This nicely renovated historic house, first floor unit has to offer 2 large bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, living room, eat in kitchen with bar, backyard, new kitchen appliances, washer and dryer hookups, hardwood floors and ceramic tiles. Central heat and air. Assigned Schools: - Woodville Elementary School - Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School - Armstrong High School