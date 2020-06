Amenities

1502 W. Leigh Street Available 08/01/20 4 BR / 2 BA Home close to VCU, Large kitchen with Washer & Dryer. August 1st! - This four bedroom, two bathroom updated home boasts a large kitchen, living room, and a dining room. Two renovated full bathrooms. Ample off street parking. Close distance to VCU campus. No Pets. Washer and dryer in unit with Central A/C. Available August 1st!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2032144)