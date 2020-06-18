All apartments in Richmond
1404 North 33rd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1404 North 33rd St

1404 North 33rd Street · (804) 334-2725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1404 North 33rd Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Church Hill North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1404 North 33rd St · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fire pit
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rental in Upper Church Hill - Come have a look at this fabulous row house in upper Church Hill. It's close to downtown and literally 2 minutes from I-64. Downstairs is the living room, dining room, wonderful kitchen, utility room, plus a full bath. Upstairs is the master bedroom with walk in closet, two other bedrooms and a second full bath. Out back you'll find off-street parking, a nice deck, fenced yard with fire pit and storage building. Come enjoy some of the best Richmond has to offer. Jefferson Park, Union Market and The Roosevelt Restaurant are all close by. This property is also available to rent furnished for $1850 with $1850 Security Deposit.
Call me with questions or to set up a showing. T.D. Burford 804-334-2725 or TDBURFORD@ERAWOODYHOGG.COM

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 North 33rd St have any available units?
1404 North 33rd St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 North 33rd St have?
Some of 1404 North 33rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 North 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1404 North 33rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 North 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 1404 North 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1404 North 33rd St offer parking?
Yes, 1404 North 33rd St does offer parking.
Does 1404 North 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 North 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 North 33rd St have a pool?
No, 1404 North 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1404 North 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 1404 North 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 North 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 North 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
