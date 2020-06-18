1404 North 33rd St

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rental in Upper Church Hill - Come have a look at this fabulous row house in upper Church Hill. It's close to downtown and literally 2 minutes from I-64. Downstairs is the living room, dining room, wonderful kitchen, utility room, plus a full bath. Upstairs is the master bedroom with walk in closet, two other bedrooms and a second full bath. Out back you'll find off-street parking, a nice deck, fenced yard with fire pit and storage building. Come enjoy some of the best Richmond has to offer. Jefferson Park, Union Market and The Roosevelt Restaurant are all close by. This property is also available to rent furnished for $1850 with $1850 Security Deposit.

Call me with questions or to set up a showing. T.D. Burford 804-334-2725 or TDBURFORD@ERAWOODYHOGG.COM



No Pets Allowed



