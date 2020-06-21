All apartments in Richmond
1333 W Broad St, Apt #511

1333 West Broad Street · (804) 231-7368
Location

1333 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1333 W Broad St #511 VCU IRON-HOUSE Building 2 bedroom Apartment $1500 - Available now!! Includes Water/Sewer/Trash, Top floor condo with great city views, largest floor plan in the building with 12 ft bedroom ceilings, bamboo floors, large master bath with soaking tub, nice full hall bath, washer/dryer, stainless appliances and nice granite counter tops, 1 dedicated garaged parking space. The balcony looks over Broad Street. Walking distance to just about any necessity and plenty of fun along the way. 1 block from VCU's Siegel Center, and direct route for many local marathons and parades. No pets, no smoking.

Properties are shown by appointment only. Occupied units need 24 hour notice for any showings. Standard pet fee is $40 per month for each pet, when applicable. All of our properties that are available are listed on our website, www.beargranville.com. Application fee is $50 per person and there is $100 leasing fee. Email rentme@beargranville.com, or call 804-231-7368, to set up a Virtual Showing today !

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1860588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 have any available units?
1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 have?
Some of 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 currently offering any rent specials?
1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 is pet friendly.
Does 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 offer parking?
Yes, 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 does offer parking.
Does 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 have a pool?
No, 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 does not have a pool.
Does 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 have accessible units?
No, 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 W Broad St, Apt #511 does not have units with dishwashers.
