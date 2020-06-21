1333 W Broad St, Apt #511

Amenities

1333 W Broad St #511 VCU IRON-HOUSE Building 2 bedroom Apartment $1500 - Available now!! Includes Water/Sewer/Trash, Top floor condo with great city views, largest floor plan in the building with 12 ft bedroom ceilings, bamboo floors, large master bath with soaking tub, nice full hall bath, washer/dryer, stainless appliances and nice granite counter tops, 1 dedicated garaged parking space. The balcony looks over Broad Street. Walking distance to just about any necessity and plenty of fun along the way. 1 block from VCU's Siegel Center, and direct route for many local marathons and parades. No pets, no smoking.



Properties are shown by appointment only. Occupied units need 24 hour notice for any showings. Standard pet fee is $40 per month for each pet, when applicable. All of our properties that are available are listed on our website, www.beargranville.com. Application fee is $50 per person and there is $100 leasing fee. Email rentme@beargranville.com, or call 804-231-7368, to set up a Virtual Showing today !



