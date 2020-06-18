1305 West Leigh Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Carver/VCU area. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with off street parking available in July - This home features three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and easy access to the VCU area, It has front and rear porches with off street parking for two cars. Downstairs features living and dining rooms with wood floors and a large storage closet/pantry, along with a half bathroom and spacious kitchen. Upstairs are three carpeted bedrooms, and the master has a walk-in closet. The home's full bathroom also contains a washer & dryer. Available in July.



(RLNE2395607)