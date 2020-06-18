All apartments in Richmond
1305 West Leigh Street

1305 West Leigh Street · (804) 441-2351
Location

1305 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Carver

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 West Leigh Street · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1618 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Carver/VCU area. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with off street parking available in July - This home features three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and easy access to the VCU area, It has front and rear porches with off street parking for two cars. Downstairs features living and dining rooms with wood floors and a large storage closet/pantry, along with a half bathroom and spacious kitchen. Upstairs are three carpeted bedrooms, and the master has a walk-in closet. The home's full bathroom also contains a washer & dryer. Available in July.

(RLNE2395607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 West Leigh Street have any available units?
1305 West Leigh Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 West Leigh Street have?
Some of 1305 West Leigh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 West Leigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
1305 West Leigh Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 West Leigh Street pet-friendly?
No, 1305 West Leigh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1305 West Leigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 1305 West Leigh Street does offer parking.
Does 1305 West Leigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 West Leigh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 West Leigh Street have a pool?
No, 1305 West Leigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 1305 West Leigh Street have accessible units?
No, 1305 West Leigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 West Leigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 West Leigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
