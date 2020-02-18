Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1008 Clay Street Available 07/01/20 1008 Clay Street - Beautiful home, country front porch, private back yard, plenty of space, double paned energy efficient windows. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is everything students need and then some. Hardwood flooring on the first floor, gorgeous kitchen with all appliances included, granite counter tops, pantry, large cabinets and ample counter space. Living room plus a great room/dining area, kitchen, over sized half bath and washer and dryer downstairs. Back yard has been well maintained and is the perfect hang out. Home has a 2 car garage with electric door openers plus extra parking in the back of the home. 3 carpeted bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths. Students this is the perfect housing if you want to live off campus, only 2 blocks from VCU. Co-signers welcome for students.



