1008 Clay Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1008 Clay Street

1008 West Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1008 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Carver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1008 Clay Street Available 07/01/20 1008 Clay Street - Beautiful home, country front porch, private back yard, plenty of space, double paned energy efficient windows. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is everything students need and then some. Hardwood flooring on the first floor, gorgeous kitchen with all appliances included, granite counter tops, pantry, large cabinets and ample counter space. Living room plus a great room/dining area, kitchen, over sized half bath and washer and dryer downstairs. Back yard has been well maintained and is the perfect hang out. Home has a 2 car garage with electric door openers plus extra parking in the back of the home. 3 carpeted bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths. Students this is the perfect housing if you want to live off campus, only 2 blocks from VCU. Co-signers welcome for students.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

