Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

$50 Application fee, one-time $125 administrative admin fee. Come see this three bedroom home that is Cozy and crisp thanks to fresh paint throughout, new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, and fully renovated bathrooms!! The spotless home boasts a fenced-in backyard, a kitchen with washer/dryer unit included, and a massive upstairs suite with its own full bath! This wonderful home is ready now. Schedule a showing , listing go fast put in application today.