2349 Old Trail Drive Available 07/15/20 Renovated 2-Story Home with Finished Walk-Out Basement - Entry hall leads to a living/dining "L" and paneled family with built-in shelves and beamed cathedral ceiling *Eat-in kitchen with new gas range and appliances * Powder room on main level * Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and attached new full bath * Partly finished basement with sliding glass doors to the shady wooded private yard backing to parkland * Lots of unfinished storage space * Large deck off main level * FABULOUS RESTON ASSOCIATION FACILITIES included--Indoor and outdoor pools, sports courts, tennis, community centers, parks, and a hiking and biking nature path right behind the house! There's no pleasanter place to live in Northern Virginia!



No smoking, pets on case by case.



Lease term: 1 or 2 years.



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, income at least $84,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



Listed by Aletia Atkins, Realtor.

Better Homes and Garden Real Estate

For information and showings call Aletia at 703-400-0238

or email with your phone number.

Showings by appointment.



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.



Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia



(RLNE5819234)