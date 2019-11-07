All apartments in Reston
2349 Old Trail Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2349 Old Trail Drive

2349 Old Trail Drive
Location

2349 Old Trail Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2349 Old Trail Drive · Avail. Jul 15

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
2349 Old Trail Drive Available 07/15/20 Renovated 2-Story Home with Finished Walk-Out Basement - Entry hall leads to a living/dining "L" and paneled family with built-in shelves and beamed cathedral ceiling *Eat-in kitchen with new gas range and appliances * Powder room on main level * Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and attached new full bath * Partly finished basement with sliding glass doors to the shady wooded private yard backing to parkland * Lots of unfinished storage space * Large deck off main level * FABULOUS RESTON ASSOCIATION FACILITIES included--Indoor and outdoor pools, sports courts, tennis, community centers, parks, and a hiking and biking nature path right behind the house! There's no pleasanter place to live in Northern Virginia!

No smoking, pets on case by case.

Lease term: 1 or 2 years.

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, income at least $84,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Listed by Aletia Atkins, Realtor.
Better Homes and Garden Real Estate
For information and showings call Aletia at 703-400-0238
or email with your phone number.
Showings by appointment.

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE5819234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 Old Trail Drive have any available units?
2349 Old Trail Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 Old Trail Drive have?
Some of 2349 Old Trail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 Old Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2349 Old Trail Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 Old Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2349 Old Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2349 Old Trail Drive offer parking?
No, 2349 Old Trail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2349 Old Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2349 Old Trail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 Old Trail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2349 Old Trail Drive has a pool.
Does 2349 Old Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2349 Old Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 Old Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2349 Old Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
