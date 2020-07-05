All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 2331 Harleyford Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2331 Harleyford Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2331 Harleyford Ct

2331 Harleyford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2331 Harleyford Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Welcome to this spacious open townhome. The space is open from the front door to the backyard entrance, from the kitchen, dining room to the family room. You and your family will have all the time to spend together but also have enough space to have a quiet time as well in our beautiful backyard space as well as upstairs bedrooms and for bigger groups, the basement.

Space:

We are curating and designing as we speak. Please excuse us as we find the perfect pieces to decorate the home. The price will reflect the stage we are in. We have great things planned for the space. Comfortable beds, nicely decorated common space. Entertaining amenities. We want you to feel comfortable while you stay for your business trip, visiting friends/family in the area or vacationing.

We will add on more beds/furnishings as we book and as needed. The price reflects the current status. Thank you for your understanding

Guest access

If you need a bigger space to roam and stretch out with your friends and family, this is it.

Dont stay in a cramped private room or be limited to a smaller apartment. 3 floors, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 powder room, and a fully finished basement (available to parties larger than 6) with additional sofa beds and TV connected to wifi.

Other things to note

Please be mindful of the neighbors as this is a townhouse and the walls will be shared. Keep in mind of the quiet hours 10pm to 8am.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Harleyford Ct have any available units?
2331 Harleyford Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
Is 2331 Harleyford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Harleyford Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Harleyford Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2331 Harleyford Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2331 Harleyford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Harleyford Ct offers parking.
Does 2331 Harleyford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 Harleyford Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Harleyford Ct have a pool?
No, 2331 Harleyford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Harleyford Ct have accessible units?
No, 2331 Harleyford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Harleyford Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 Harleyford Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2331 Harleyford Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2331 Harleyford Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia