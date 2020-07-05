2331 Harleyford Ct

Amenities

parking internet access

Welcome to this spacious open townhome. The space is open from the front door to the backyard entrance, from the kitchen, dining room to the family room. You and your family will have all the time to spend together but also have enough space to have a quiet time as well in our beautiful backyard space as well as upstairs bedrooms and for bigger groups, the basement.



Space:



We are curating and designing as we speak. Please excuse us as we find the perfect pieces to decorate the home. The price will reflect the stage we are in. We have great things planned for the space. Comfortable beds, nicely decorated common space. Entertaining amenities. We want you to feel comfortable while you stay for your business trip, visiting friends/family in the area or vacationing.



We will add on more beds/furnishings as we book and as needed. The price reflects the current status. Thank you for your understanding



Guest access



If you need a bigger space to roam and stretch out with your friends and family, this is it.



Dont stay in a cramped private room or be limited to a smaller apartment. 3 floors, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 powder room, and a fully finished basement (available to parties larger than 6) with additional sofa beds and TV connected to wifi.



Other things to note



Please be mindful of the neighbors as this is a townhouse and the walls will be shared. Keep in mind of the quiet hours 10pm to 8am.