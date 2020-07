Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Great Location. Nice & Quiet Neighborhood. Minutes to Dulles Toll Rd & Fairfax County Pkwy & Shopping Centers. Large Family room with brick fireplace. Bay window in bright & airy breakfast area. Kitchen with beautiful view to rear parkland. Spacious master suite with full bath & walk-in closet. Please excuse boxes, tenant is in a process of moving. Carpet and vinyl flooring will be replaced after current Tenant vacates the premises, interior paint will be touched up where applicable.